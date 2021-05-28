Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,661 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 49,872 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 232,520 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 128,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.