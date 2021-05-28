Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 82.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 11,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 408,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,911,000 after acquiring an additional 91,227 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

ALV stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

