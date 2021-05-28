MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.57. 2,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,923. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.89 million, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 149.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

