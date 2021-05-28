Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 806 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Balchem by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 74,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Balchem by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,463,000 after acquiring an additional 155,400 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

BCPC stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.44. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,738. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.