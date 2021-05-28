Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.17% of KB Home worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBH stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. 13,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,227. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

