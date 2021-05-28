Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TPI Composites worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 953.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPIC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.75. 3,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,911. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPIC. Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,859 shares of company stock worth $10,330,674 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

