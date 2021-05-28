Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 87,787 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,787 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $483,310.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,645.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,775 shares of company stock worth $4,489,561. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

