Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $8.31 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 296,615 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,000. Summit Materials makes up about 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $34.81. 11,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,052. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

