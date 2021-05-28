Morgan Stanley Boosts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $72.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Lincoln National by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 45,621 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.