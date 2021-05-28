Morgan Stanley Boosts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $36.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.54. 295,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,115,539. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

