Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 188.5% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CAF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,658. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 51,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,859,000 after buying an additional 501,502 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

