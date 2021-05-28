Morgan Stanley Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $16.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.61.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

