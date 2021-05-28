Morgan Stanley Increases DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $9.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.