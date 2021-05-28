Morgan Stanley Trims Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Target Price to $119.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATO. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.08.

NYSE ATO opened at $99.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average is $95.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

