Morgan Stanley Upgrades thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of thyssenkrupp to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.17.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.