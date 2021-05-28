Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,720,311.82 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $2,720,311.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,670,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,198,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

MORN stock opened at $233.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.21 and a 200-day moving average of $230.45. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.19 and a 12-month high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $100,260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 42.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 22.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $647,000. 48.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.