Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $205.49

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $205.49 and last traded at $205.40, with a volume of 3539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

