Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 22.02%.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $29.84 on Friday. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $692.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

