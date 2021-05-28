MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 638.6% from the April 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MPXOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,288. MPX International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.
About MPX International
