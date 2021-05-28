MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 638.6% from the April 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPXOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,288. MPX International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

