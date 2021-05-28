Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 29.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 891,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,461 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $30,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Inherent Group LP raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 972,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,193,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,209,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,460,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.