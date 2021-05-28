mStable USD Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $39.82 million and approximately $20,479.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,449.49 or 1.00058202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00035953 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00089813 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

