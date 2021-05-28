M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter worth $367,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $250.16 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $183.55 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

