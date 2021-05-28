M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,518 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

WTFC opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.