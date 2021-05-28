MTC Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MTC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,727. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $190.24 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

