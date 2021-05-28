Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTL. National Bankshares upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

MTL opened at C$13.02 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$5.67 and a 52-week high of C$13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.49.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

