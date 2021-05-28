Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.81.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $396,937.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 103,987 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 67,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

