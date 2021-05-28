Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Short Interest Update

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the April 29th total of 499,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NXTTF stock remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 682,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,220. Namaste Technologies has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Namaste Technologies

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.

