Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $88.48 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

