Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 3,265 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

