Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 890 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

