Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

EXPD opened at $125.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $126.30.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

