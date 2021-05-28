Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

