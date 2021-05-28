Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $355,818,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

