Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after buying an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,338,118 shares of company stock worth $93,474,876. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

SCHW stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $74.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

