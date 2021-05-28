Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,492,000 after buying an additional 547,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after buying an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,749,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

