Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,790 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.26. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

