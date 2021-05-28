Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $197.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.67 and a 200 day moving average of $178.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $198.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

