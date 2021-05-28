National Bank Financial Comments on Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.56.

NYSE:BMO opened at $104.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $48.87 and a 52-week high of $105.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

