National Grid (LON:NG) Given a GBX 1,075 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (LON:NG) received a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,024.23 ($13.38).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 943.30 ($12.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £33.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 916.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 889.11. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

