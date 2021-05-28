National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. National Grid has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $67.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

