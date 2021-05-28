National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.86% of National HealthCare worth $49,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $73.52 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

