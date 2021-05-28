National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CAO Michelle Lynn Miller Sells 1,000 Shares

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Lynn Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00.

NYSE:NNN opened at $45.94 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NNN. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

