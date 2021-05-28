National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

NNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,829 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after buying an additional 86,605 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,872,000 after purchasing an additional 461,347 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $26,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

