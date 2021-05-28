National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Shares of NSA opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

