National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.82% of National Western Life Group worth $51,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $242.65 on Friday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $223.54 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

