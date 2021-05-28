Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -843.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,408 shares of company stock worth $3,678,895. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

