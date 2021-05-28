Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 29.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 34.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 15.7% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AGR. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $52.53 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.