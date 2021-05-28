NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 240.83 ($3.15).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 205.90 ($2.69) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 176.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.84 billion and a PE ratio of -58.83. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72).

In other news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders have purchased a total of 95,234 shares of company stock worth $274,415 in the last quarter.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

