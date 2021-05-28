Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Jeffery Lynn Collins Sells 4,993 Shares

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffery Lynn Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of Nautilus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. 641,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Nautilus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

