Navcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.95 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $19.95 million and approximately $373,721.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004136 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001045 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058869 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00050408 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,716,644 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

